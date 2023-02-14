Open in App
Manchester Township, NJ
See more from this location?
Jersey Shore Online

Council Discusses Cyber Security, Cell Phone Tower

By Bob Vosseller,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jWaP_0kmzPxf000
Manchester Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

MANCHESTER – Cyber security, a rent control ordinance and the status of a cell phone tower were among the varied topics discussed during a recent Township Council meeting.

Council Vice President James Vaccaro expressed concerns about cyber security asking, “what failsafes do we have in place to protect the IT systems against professional (hackers)? Also are we insured by invasion and damages sustained to our IT systems?”

Former Business Administrator Brandon Umba responded, “as you know from last year in the capital budget we did add a number of items to make our cyber security more robust and that coincides with the insurance that is provided with the JIF (Joint Insurance Fund).”

“I believe we complied with all the requirements we need to meet when we applied for that. All of that was done in last year’s capital budget,” Umba added.

Vaccaro also reminded the public about taking protective measures against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

Mayor Robert Arace discussed rent control within the township’s private developments noting increases by landlords of rental owners in the past year.

“This is a high inflationary period of time and we’re seeing increases of rentals of manufactured homes of 7 percent or more. Some have been negotiated down but many residents from those communities have come to me on the campaign trail and they have some of the same concerns. Our administration along with our new attorney (Lauren R. Staiger) is working on an ordinance that establishes the parameters of that and what it would look like,” Mayor Arace added.

With legislation that significant, it would be important to get council members’ input on it, which is one of the reasons he said the council is looking to establish a Legislative Committee.

Arace said the Legislative Committee would be formed whose membership “would review the parameters of bills that impact age restricted communities and would provide input towards the rent control ordinance.”

Development Concerns

Resident Judy Noonan mentioned during the public comment period rumors of development on property on Cherry and Lacey Road.

“I don’t believe an application has come in but they had, during the prior administration, to put 96 apartments in with three lots made for veterans’ homes but they never came back to make a formal application,” Umba responded.

“I believe the last we met with them was during the summer of 2022,” he added.

Umba also responded to Noonan’s request for an update on what she described as the “infamous (cell phone) tower” in Whiting saying he gave the township’s new attorney some documentation on the contract with American Tower “and some e-mails went out with them that have not been answered back.”

“We are still investigating all of that and seeing what we can do but from my understanding, AT&T is on the tower and Verizon was out and it appears that the reception is a lot better for Verizon but they did not confirm it being live and they are supposed to,” Umba added.

Political Concerns

Resident Karen Perry said she was appalled “that last time and this time (during council meetings) there were so many things added onto the agenda that not all council people were aware of. I think that is poor business and a poor way of running business.”

This was in reference to a number of professional appointments that were added to the agenda at last minute. These high-paying jobs were awarded to people with political connections.

“I’ve been here for 45 years and I remember, and we are bi-partisan and these are elected officials and they all deserve respect from our administration and each other that things don’t slide through the cracks. Don’t turn this into 1985,” Perry said, referring to the corrupt government from that era.

“Take the personalities out of this, put the principals back into what Manchester is made of. Please do the best for Manchester. Let’s not go backwards. Let’s go forwards,” she added.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manchester Township, NJ newsLocal Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Councilwoman Appointed To EPA Committee
Manchester Township, NJ2 days ago
Barn Doors To Soon Open
Manchester Township, NJ1 day ago
Early Morning House Fire In Manchester Extinguished
Manchester Township, NJ10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Public Wants Transparency In Private School Settlement
Jackson, NJ1 day ago
Planning Board Redoes Meeting To Set Things Right
Jackson, NJ11 hours ago
Ocean, Inc. Breaks Ground For New Duplexes
Tuckerton, NJ1 day ago
Layoffs Possible As Schools Lose More Funding
Brick, NJ1 day ago
Retiring Police Chief Looks Back On His Career
Brick, NJ11 hours ago
How Many Self Storage Facilities Are Needed?
Toms River, NJ6 days ago
Authorities Confirm Fatal Toms River Fire Was Accidental
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Longtime Jackson Police Sergeant Retires
Jackson, NJ3 days ago
Prosecutor: New Charge Against Student Accused In Bullying Incident
Berkeley Township, NJ10 hours ago
Beach Haven Home Destroyed In Fire
Beach Haven, NJ1 day ago
One Injured In Ocean County School Bus Crash
Manchester Township, NJ2 days ago
Man Allegedly Takes Truck For Test Drive, Doesn’t Come Back
Barnegat Township, NJ3 days ago
Local Doctor Admits To Harboring Undocumented Workers
Tinton Falls, NJ6 days ago
Congressman’s Animal Charity Scandal Hits Home
Howell, NJ6 days ago
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Homes
Point Pleasant, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy