Council Discusses Cyber Security, Cell Phone Tower

Manchester Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

MANCHESTER – Cyber security, a rent control ordinance and the status of a cell phone tower were among the varied topics discussed during a recent Township Council meeting.

Council Vice President James Vaccaro expressed concerns about cyber security asking, “what failsafes do we have in place to protect the IT systems against professional (hackers)? Also are we insured by invasion and damages sustained to our IT systems?”

Former Business Administrator Brandon Umba responded, “as you know from last year in the capital budget we did add a number of items to make our cyber security more robust and that coincides with the insurance that is provided with the JIF (Joint Insurance Fund).”

“I believe we complied with all the requirements we need to meet when we applied for that. All of that was done in last year’s capital budget,” Umba added.

Vaccaro also reminded the public about taking protective measures against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

Mayor Robert Arace discussed rent control within the township’s private developments noting increases by landlords of rental owners in the past year.

“This is a high inflationary period of time and we’re seeing increases of rentals of manufactured homes of 7 percent or more. Some have been negotiated down but many residents from those communities have come to me on the campaign trail and they have some of the same concerns. Our administration along with our new attorney (Lauren R. Staiger) is working on an ordinance that establishes the parameters of that and what it would look like,” Mayor Arace added.

With legislation that significant, it would be important to get council members’ input on it, which is one of the reasons he said the council is looking to establish a Legislative Committee.

Arace said the Legislative Committee would be formed whose membership “would review the parameters of bills that impact age restricted communities and would provide input towards the rent control ordinance.”

Development Concerns

Resident Judy Noonan mentioned during the public comment period rumors of development on property on Cherry and Lacey Road.

“I don’t believe an application has come in but they had, during the prior administration, to put 96 apartments in with three lots made for veterans’ homes but they never came back to make a formal application,” Umba responded.

“I believe the last we met with them was during the summer of 2022,” he added.

Umba also responded to Noonan’s request for an update on what she described as the “infamous (cell phone) tower” in Whiting saying he gave the township’s new attorney some documentation on the contract with American Tower “and some e-mails went out with them that have not been answered back.”

“We are still investigating all of that and seeing what we can do but from my understanding, AT&T is on the tower and Verizon was out and it appears that the reception is a lot better for Verizon but they did not confirm it being live and they are supposed to,” Umba added.

Political Concerns

Resident Karen Perry said she was appalled “that last time and this time (during council meetings) there were so many things added onto the agenda that not all council people were aware of. I think that is poor business and a poor way of running business.”

This was in reference to a number of professional appointments that were added to the agenda at last minute. These high-paying jobs were awarded to people with political connections.

“I’ve been here for 45 years and I remember, and we are bi-partisan and these are elected officials and they all deserve respect from our administration and each other that things don’t slide through the cracks. Don’t turn this into 1985,” Perry said, referring to the corrupt government from that era.

“Take the personalities out of this, put the principals back into what Manchester is made of. Please do the best for Manchester. Let’s not go backwards. Let’s go forwards,” she added.