Man Killed, Woman Injured In Reading Shooting

Reading police squad car Photo Credit: Facebook/Reading Police Department

A man is dead and a woman is injured after an early morning shooting in a Reading home, authorities say.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Windsor Street just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 14 for a reported shooting in progress, the department said in a release.

Arriving officers found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, they said. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote.

A suspect, Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, surrendered to police at City Hall while detectives were still at the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

"Ojeda-Rodriguez had a previous relationship with the female victim, and this homicide and shooting are considered to be domestic related," investigators claimed.

Court records for Ojeda-Rodriguez's case were not immediately available late Tuesday morning.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.