Open in App
Reading, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Reading Shooting

By Mac Bullock,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nIYF_0kmzPG9700
Reading police squad car Photo Credit: Facebook/Reading Police Department

A man is dead and a woman is injured after an early morning shooting in a Reading home, authorities say.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Windsor Street just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 14 for a reported shooting in progress, the department said in a release.

Arriving officers found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, they said. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote.

A suspect, Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, surrendered to police at City Hall while detectives were still at the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

"Ojeda-Rodriguez had a previous relationship with the female victim, and this homicide and shooting are considered to be domestic related," investigators claimed.

Court records for Ojeda-Rodriguez's case were not immediately available late Tuesday morning.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Reading, PA newsLocal Reading, PA
Reading Man Shot During Street Fight, Cops Say
Reading, PA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Women Killed In Pair Of Shootings: Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Answers Sought In Bucks Woman's Mysterious 1960 Killing
Doylestown, PA7 hours ago
Philly Officer Shot Remains 'Fighting' In Hospital, Loved Ones Say
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Dealer Sold Fentanyl-Laced Pill That Killed Victim: Bucks DA
Bensalem Township, PA55 minutes ago
Ammunition, Grenade Found Inside Suspicious Package In Harford County: Maryland Fire Marshal
Abingdon, MD5 hours ago
Delco Driver Caught With Drugs, Stolen Handgun: Police
Marple Township, PA1 day ago
Nearly 2 Kilos Of Mushrooms Seized In Massive Lehigh Drug Raid: Troopers
Emmaus, PA1 day ago
Harrisburg Police Officer Caught Buying Cocaine In Sting Operation In Cumberland County: DA
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Truck Driver Pulled From Rig In Hunterdon County Crash
Readington Township, NJ1 day ago
Man Threatens To Kill Slate Belt Officer After Getting Booted From American Legion: Authorities
Wind Gap, PA3 days ago
Woman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Lindenwold
Lindenwold, NJ11 hours ago
Truck Hits Overpass, Closes I-295 North In South Jersey: NJSP
Carneys Point Township, NJ1 day ago
UPDATE: Admitted Hit Man From Philly Gets 20 Years In Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Of NJ Politico
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
TV Journalist From Philadelphia Killed Covering Shooting In Florida
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
48K+ Doses Of Fentanyl Seized From NY, Philly Men At Pittsburgh Bus Terminal: AG
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy