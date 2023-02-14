Louisiana audit finds numerous issues with Bastrop's finances

(The Center Square) – The City of Bastrop’s loose accounting practices led officials to overpay employees in 2021, and may have violated the state constitution, according to an audit report.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published a contracted audit report for Bastrop last week that examined the city’s finances for fiscal year 2021 and uncovered three findings.

For decades, city officials have lacked proper segregation of accounting duties designed to limit the risk of fraud, waste, or abuse. Issues included possible management override of controls; a lack of communication between officials, departments, and employees; and a lack of monitoring procedures.

"The environment may result in the City having a higher risk of errors, fraud, waste, and abuse. Poor communication limits the ability of employees to perform their assigned duties," auditors wrote . "Transactions may lack proper authorization or documentation of authorization. State laws and regulations, along with the City’s policies, may be violated."

The report also cited issues with payroll that date back to 2016.

Problems in 2021 involved three department heads who accumulated compensatory hours of 1,839, or 45% of compensatory time for all employees as of June 30, 2021. The situation meant the city owed about $30,000 in additional wages to the employees.

The three department heads racked up the compensatory hours despite a city policy that limited accumulated hours to 480. One of the three employees left city employment and was paid $11,635 for 600 hours of accumulated compensatory time.

Auditors also uncovered one instance of a police sergeant who was paid $10,423 for 307 hours of excessive overtime between July 31, 2021 and September 24, 2021. The city’s civil service board found the officer must repay the money and a demand letter was sent by the mayor on June 28, 2022.

"As of the date of this report, the information documenting the excessive overtime, along with the minutes of the Civil Service Board’s meeting, are in the process of being gathered from the City’s legal counsel and sent to the Louisiana State Police," the report read.

Auditors contend the underlying issues involved the mayor not requiring department heads to adhere to the city’s policy for compensatory time, and the officer ignoring "specific advice concerning the actual working and documenting of overtime given by another officer upon retirement."

The final finding centered on $500 monthly supplemental pay stipends for new city police officers.

"The City’s board of alderpersons had approved giving newly hired police officers the $500 monthly supplemental pay stipend until the State of Louisiana began paying the officers directly. One police officer was made aware of this practice and was informed that when the state money was received, it would need to be returned to the City," auditors wrote.

"During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, when this officer received $6,000 from the state and upon the clerk’s request for the money, the officer advised that he had spent it all."

They arranged for the officer to pay back the money through a monthly withholding over the following 36 months, but the officer left employment with the city in September 2021 with an unpaid balance of $958.

The arrangement violated Article VII, Section 14 of the Louisiana Constitution that provides funds, credit, property, or things of value of any political subdivision cannot be loaned, donated, or pledged to any person, association or corporation.

City officials responded to the audit by promising to take a more aggressive action to improve communication and training, and to increase monitoring of accounting procedures. The city is also pursuing legal action to recover the excessive overtime and the remaining stipend repayment.