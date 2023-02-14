The woman behind Bumble and Tinder talks about the business of love: Listen now

On a new episode of The goop Podcast , founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd , joined Gwyneth Paltrow to chat all about the female-focused dating app she launched in 2014 after leaving another popular dating app called Tinder (which she also founded).

Whitney shared how her own experiences informed the way she designed Bumble, how she tends to her marriage and motherhood, the reason she believes people act the way they do online, and her vision for a different online future.

After landing a job at a tech incubator, the company at which she founded Tinder, Whitney found herself wanting to fix a broken system, or as she metaphorically refers to as “a broken road,” that viewed it as taboo for a girl to make the first move.

“We go on to build Tinder… it becomes this successful business. But through that growth came some re-pavement opportunities, meaning I identified that these products that I myself was contributing to for better or for worse, we weren’t putting women first… We basically just took a framework that existed offline, which was flirting, and dating, and connecting, and quite literally transferred it digitally, but we didn’t re-engineer the rules.”

She started to notice that “women weren’t being treated right,” through the means of toxic online behavior, which she experienced first hand after her leaving Tinder became public knowledge. Wanting to do something about “this digital road that we’re all forced on,” and its dangers, Whitney “really wanted to create a safer digital space, so that was the early bubblings of what would then become Bumble.”

