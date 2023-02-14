Melbourne woman accused of possessing drugs that led to child’s overdose, police say

A Melbourne woman is accused of keeping, and using, several drugs that led to the overdose of a child.

Police responded to Masterson Park on Saturday where they met 36-year-old Sandra Stigler.

Investigators said Stigler initially claimed to have found the child with a plastic bag in their mouth.

Once the child was taken to the hospital, police said Stigler changed her story.

Police said she admitted the child had been exposed to drugs at home.

Police said they found meth, heroin, ecstacy, xanax and multiple syringes.

Stigler is facing multiple charges for the drugs, as well as child neglect.