CONCERT UPDATE: Belinda Carlisle is coming to the Rose Music Center

The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights just announced this morning that Belinda Carlisle is coming to the venue this Summer. The “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” singer will be in town on Tuesday, July 11th.

CONCERT INFO:

Date: Tuesday, July 11th

Tuesday, July 11th Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Location: The Rose Music Center

The Rose Music Center Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 AM

There is a special ticket presale happening for 95.3 and 101.1 The Eagle listeners between 10 AM Wednesday, February 15th, and 10 PM Thursday, February 16th. Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code HEAVEN.

