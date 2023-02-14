Georgia football comes in at No. 1 in ESPN’s SP+ 2023 rankings

Winning back-to-back national championships should make you the favorite to do so again in 2023. And per Bill Connelly’s first batch of 2023 SP+ rankings , Georgia will open as the No. 1 team in the country.

The Bulldogs rank first in Connelly’s rankings, which are adjusted for opponent and tempo. Baked into his rankings are recent recruiting rankings, returning production and prior success.

Georgia has signed a top 4 recruiting class in each of the last five recruiting cycles and return 14 starters from the 2022 national championship team. The Bulldogs ended the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in Connelly’s SP+ rankings as well.

Behind Georgia is Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4. As for foes on Georgia’s 2023 schedule, the Bulldogs travel to No. 6 Tennessee and No. 28 Auburn, play No. 20 Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., and hosts no. 24 Kentucky.