Mykel Williams makes it clear he’s just getting started for Georgia football

Perhaps no freshman had greater expectations in 2022 than Mykel Williams. The Georgia defensive end was frequently linked to Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker and Williams played the same position and both arrived at Georgia as 5-star prospects. The comparisons were inevitable.

This makes what Williams did in his first season as a Bulldog all the more impressive. He finished the campaign with 4.5 sacks, the most on Georgia’s team. By comparison, Walker had just 3.5 sacks through his first two seasons on campus.

Williams also elevated his game when Georgia needed him to most. He picked up sacks in both College Football Playoff games, something Walker did as a junior last year.

“I don’t want to be the weak link or why something bad happens,” Williams said prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “I never want to be the weak link.”

