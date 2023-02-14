Zac Efron's Chiseled Abs Steal the Show in Adorable Valentine's Day Post

He was cuddled up on the couch and reading a book to his baby sis, Olivia.

Zac Efron shared a Valentine’s Day shot that’s making jaws drop and hearts swoon.

In the snap—posted to Instagram on Feb. 14—the High School Musical alum is in full big brother mode, reading a book to his little sister , Olivia , who is cuddled up on the couch next to him holding a stuffed animal.

It’s clear that it’s almost bedtime as the little one is rocking some adorable flower print pajamas .

Seeing Efron embrace the role of caretaker, and doting on his lil sis, was enough to make hearts skip a beat, but then he had to go and do it all shirtless.

Fans couldn’t help but gaze at his Baywatch body , along with his neatly coiffed hair.

“My valentine,” he captioned the photo, insisting that he was smitten and his heart was already taken by the three-year-old.

However, fans decided to shoot their shot with him in the comment section anyway, with one writing, “but what if it's me.”

“Zac 😭 like you know what you’re doing to us right??” another questioned, as a third wrote, “singing Justin Bieber “that should be me” 😭.”

Others were simply impressed with how much time he spends with his sister, with one fan noting that she appreciated seeing him “invest time with her," adding, "It will mean more to her than you know.”

Efron has a very close relationship with his younger sibling, previously wishing her a happy birthday in a touching post on Instagram on Christmas Day.

Efron's father, David Efron , welcomed Olivia in 2019. The Greatest Beer Run Ever star also has a brother, Dylan Efron , who claims to be Olivia’s favorite brother. There’s definitely plenty of competition for Olivia’s heart, but it’s just sweet to see how much love the brothers have for her.

As for Efron, the 35-year-old can seemingly turn anything into a thirst trap, even a sweet photo with his mini-me.