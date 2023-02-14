Open in App
Alaska State
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says

By TARA COPP, ERIC TUCKER, COLLEEN LONGNOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press,

9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The three still-unidentified aerial objects shot down by the U.S. in the past week likely had merely a “benign purpose,” the White...
