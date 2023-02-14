Josh Hart cuts in on Jalen Brunson interview to make teammate's All-Star case

Jaylen Brown still isn’t sure if he will be able to represent the Celtics at the All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a facial fracture, which could open the door for Jalen Brunson to get a replacement invite.

If he does, will he accept the call?

Teammate Josh Hart cut in before Brunson could answer to let the media know that Brunson deserves to be an All-Star.

“He should be,” Hart said as he left the interview room.

Hart got a laugh out of Brunson, but the Knicks point guard continues to insist that an All-Star nod is not his focus, and he doesn’t feel any kind of way about not being selected, despite having a career year and averaging 24 points per game with an 3FG% of 53.9.

“If I was ever invited, that’s an honor,” Brunson said. “That’s not really an honor I can pass up…but everyone’s who made it is deserving. I can control what I can control, and that’s all that really matters to me.”

Again, as for Hart, he is adamant that Brunson is an All-Star, and more.

“He should be an All-Star,” Hart said. “More importantly, he's a great person. He's a leader, he's everything you want in someone you build a franchise around.”

