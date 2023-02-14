Officers recover class ring lost for nearly 50 years

CABIN CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a Kanawha County copper theft has led to the recovery of a class ring belonging to a 1965 graduate of Needham Broughton High School in North Carolina.

As reported by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 1, 2023, Detective J.R. Coleman and Detective R.S. Alford of the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Section executed a search warrant in the Cabin Creek area pertaining to a vehicle in relation to a copper theft investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, detectives located a class ring inside the vehicle which was not believed to have belonged to the suspects of the investigation.

The ring was seized by detectives and was identified as having belonged to a 1965 male graduate of Needham Broughton High School. An engraving on the class ring led detectives to identifying the owner through an online 1965 class list. Specifically, the initials “M.P.” engraved in the ring led to the indication of Michael Pedneau as the likely owner of the ring.

Mr. Pedneau, who resides in North Carolina, was contacted by Detective Coleman and is said to have been in near disbelief when informed of the ring’s recovery.

Mr. Pedneau advised Detective Coleman that the class ring had been lost in the late-1960s to early-1970s while he was in the U.S. Navy or possibly during a trip to Princeton, WV. The owner was “beyond surprised” to learn of the ring’s discovery and plans to travel to West Virginia in the coming weeks to retrieve it.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are currently working with the courts to have the ring released back to Mr. Pedneau as soon as possible. Charges against the suspect are not expected to emerge in relation to the ring, although the copper theft investigation remains ongoing.

