Open in App
Kanawha County, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Officers recover class ring lost for nearly 50 years

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

9 days ago

CABIN CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a Kanawha County copper theft has led to the recovery of a class ring belonging to a 1965 graduate of Needham Broughton High School in North Carolina.

As reported by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 1, 2023, Detective J.R. Coleman and Detective R.S. Alford of the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Section executed a search warrant in the Cabin Creek area pertaining to a vehicle in relation to a copper theft investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, detectives located a class ring inside the vehicle which was not believed to have belonged to the suspects of the investigation.

The ring was seized by detectives and was identified as having belonged to a 1965 male graduate of Needham Broughton High School. An engraving on the class ring led detectives to identifying the owner through an online 1965 class list. Specifically, the initials “M.P.” engraved in the ring led to the indication of Michael Pedneau as the likely owner of the ring.

Mr. Pedneau, who resides in North Carolina, was contacted by Detective Coleman and is said to have been in near disbelief when informed of the ring’s recovery.

Mr. Pedneau advised Detective Coleman that the class ring had been lost in the late-1960s to early-1970s while he was in the U.S. Navy or possibly during a trip to Princeton, WV. The owner was “beyond surprised” to learn of the ring’s discovery and plans to travel to West Virginia in the coming weeks to retrieve it.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are currently working with the courts to have the ring released back to Mr. Pedneau as soon as possible. Charges against the suspect are not expected to emerge in relation to the ring, although the copper theft investigation remains ongoing.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Kanawha County area can be found here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Straw Purchase of Firearm Used in Fatal Nicholas County Shooting
Summersville, WV23 hours ago
New details emerge after a woman was handcuffed, shot in the head in Fayette County
Oak Hill, WV1 day ago
Signed bill sets Nov. 14 memorial for Marshall plane crash
Huntington, WV22 hours ago
Fayette County Man and Business Plead Guilty to Clean Water Act Violations
Charlton Heights, WV1 day ago
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
Huntington, WV2 days ago
DUI checkpoint scheduled this week in Raleigh County
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Gas leak evacuation order for Nitro residents lifted
Nitro, WV5 hours ago
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
Dunbar, WV2 days ago
Hilltop man faces up to 50 years for fentanyl, meth, heroin crimes as Judge issues double sentence
Hilltop, WV1 day ago
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Mexican Man Pleads Guilty to and is Sentenced for Immigration Crime
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Wayne County
Prichard, WV3 days ago
Senator Capito meets with local leadership in Raleigh and Mercer County
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Rainelle Elementary presented Emergency Response Shield
Rainelle, WV3 days ago
Princeton student suffers medical emergency
Princeton, WV3 days ago
Breaking Benjamin and Bush coming to Charleston
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Country rapper and singer ‘Jelly Roll’ coming to Charleston
Charleston, WV3 days ago
New River CTC offers free TEAS prep class
Beaver, WV2 days ago
Sakura Mankai Cafe hosts Grand Opening, Ribbon-Cutting
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Winterplace Ski Resort to Host 40th Anniversary Weekend Celebration
Ghent, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy