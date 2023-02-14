Belgian goalkeeper collapses on field, dies after making save on penalty kick

Soccer ball shown during World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail City, Qatar on Dec. 9. Yukihito Taguchi, USA TODAY Sport

A Belgian goalkeeper collapsed on the field and was later pronounced dead after making a penalty save during a game Saturday, his club said in a statement .

Arne Espeel, 25, had just stopped a second-half penalty kick before falling to the ground immediately afterward, according to Reuters. According to reports, attempts were made to revive him with a defibrillator on the field, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital.

Espeel played for Winkel Sport B in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium. The team was ahead 2-1 against Westrozebeke at the time of the incident.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement that was translated by Reuters. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

An autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday, according to Reuters.

