Obituary: Starlena Cole Coleman, 79

Starlena Cole Coleman, 79, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

She was born April 7, 1943, in Alvon, WV, and was the daughter of the late Melvin Arthur and Lillie May Fifer Cole.

Starlena was a member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church and full time homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Della Cole, Shirley McGraw, Janie Morgan, Evelyn Cole, Cloris Cole, Melvin Cole, Junior Cole, Milford Cole, Lantie Cole, Willie Cole, and Donnie Cole.

Surviving Starlena are her husband of 62 years, Darrell Eugene Coleman; sons, Bud Coleman and his wife, Terri, and Ricky Coleman Sr. and his wife, Tonya, both of White Sulphur Springs; brother, Clifford; 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Coleman are Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Gene Sizemore and Pastor Ralph Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

The family will receive their family and friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to WV Disabled American Veterans, P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

