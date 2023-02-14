Why Shane Steichen is the right head coach hire for Colts

When the Indianapolis Colts began their previous coaching search, they unknowingly planted the seeds that became Frank Reich and Jeff Saturday.

General Manager Chris Ballard noted that the right guy would need to put together a strong staff and that lack of experience would not impact their evaluation.

“They’ve got to be able to hire first-class staff that can teach and develop players,” Ballard said.

To get the right hire, the team was even willing to go through the college ranks, and Ballard doubled down on the team’s willingness to keep an open mind.

“When you hire an inexperienced coach, somebody that’s never done it before, they’ve got to have a presence. They’ve got to be able to lead the room.”

The team requested permission to interview young NFL candidates, including New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They interviewed McDaniels twice and were sold on his abilities, agreeing to terms.

Until they didn’t.

The Colts were left jilted, a tale of unrequited love.

The team signed then-Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich five days later to a five-year contract. Lost in the hiring of Reich was a flawed hiring process that they hadn’t cast a wide net of varying candidates. They were always locked in on McDaniels.

The team was fortunate to land Reich, but even that signing had shortcomings. As strong as Reich was for several years, his philosophies, combined with Ballard’s missteps, landed him out the door. The team hadn’t lived up to its mission to develop players or men.

Then, Jeff Saturday arrived.

The other side of their previous search, a willingness to hire with no experience, was staring the team in the face as owner Jim Irsay grappled with the reality that his franchise was faltering. Although it seemed highly unconventional, the path to hiring an ESPN analyst and former Colts center was already made.

And predictably, it didn’t work.

Saturday could lead men, but developing players was up for debate. The lack of experience also loomed large as the team put on some of the worst displays of football in recent memory.

The problem was that the team started with an end in mind from McDaniels to Reich to Saturday. Their words didn’t match their actions. But things changed with the hire of Steichen. The team was thorough, intentional, and patient. Despite a strong case from Jim Irsay to keep Saturday, Chris Ballard took his time, promising to “get it right.”

For the Colts, this is the right hire.

It aligns with the team’s initial vision in 2018: a young coach who could develop players and lead men. This time, it comes with the experience the team needs. Steichen is one of the best offensive coordinators in football, with a top-three offense that convincingly scores at will. His ability to adapt to challenges in-game, with a tactical attack, is remarkable.

Moreover, Steichen has worked with former Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers and the next generation of young talent in Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. He pours into his quarterbacks and sees the field like them, trusting them to execute his visions while also playing to their strengths.

The depths of Steichen’s mind lay on the field in a toe-to-toe battle with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Superbowl, resulting in 400-plus yards of offense and a four-touchdown performance led by Jalen Hurts.

Shane Steichen will need to bring his best “mad scientist” toolkit. The journey to creating a sustainable masterpiece starts now.