Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Warriors seek rare road win vs. Clippers

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb8n0_0kmz2yc100

A pair of Western Conference rivals will meet for the first of three games in a four-week stretch when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Each team will look to end some erratic play, with the Clippers having lost consecutive home games and the Warriors losing four of their last seven, even after a 135-126 home victory against the Washington Wizards on Monday in the first game of a back-to-back.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for Golden State after he was a game-time decision because of a sprained right ankle. Klay Thompson added 27 points, while Kevon Looney had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors also will try to resolve their issues on the road. Golden State is just 7-21 away from the Bay Area this season, the lowest number of road victories among any current playoff or play-in eligible teams in the NBA.

On Monday, Golden State improved to 2-2 without star Stephen Curry, who is out indefinitely with a left leg injury that includes ligament damage. Curry will be re-evaluated next week when the Warriors return from the All-Star break, but his return date to the court remains an uncertainty.

The Warriors also are awaiting the return of defensive standout Gary Payton II, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal last week, but failed his physical because of an existing abdominal injury. Golden State agreed to the trade anyway, even though they won’t get the use of Payton for at least a month.

“Defense has obviously been a challenge for us all year,” Curry told reporters Monday when asked about Payton, who helped the Warriors to the title last season before signing with the Trail Blazers in free agency last summer. “Our numbers, especially on the road, tell the story there.

“(Payton) can plug a lot of holes for us. I know we’ll have to wait a little longer than everybody expected, but that’s the optimism if we can get (there). … That’s why the trade was made. That’s what we’re holding out hope for.”

As much as the Clippers would like to put an end to their current two-game losing skid at home, they still plan to prioritize their own player health over a full-steam-ahead approach. Since returning from a long road trip last week, the strategy has been to play it safe with their stars through the All-Star break.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue suggested limited minutes were ahead for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with the plan going as far as to let Leonard sit for Friday’s 119-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on load management.

George and teammate Marcus Morris Sr. presented an idea to help keep the roster fresh for the stretch drive: Bring aboard Russell Westbrook if he becomes available through a buyout following a trade to the Utah Jazz.

“I just think we, in particular, we have enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ,” George said. “I think the floor would be open for him, spacing would be there for him.

“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him (at Oklahoma City). I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out and he still has a lot of game in him.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Russell Westbrook takes subtle parting shot at LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Defense is name of game as No. 4 UCLA meets Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
New-look Lakers battle defensively deficient Warriors
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers emerges from ‘darkness retreat’ as NFL world provides hilarious commentary
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Butler survives back-and-forth contest vs. DePaul
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
After All-Star experience, young stars clash when Jazz host Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK22 hours ago
Rumors of James Harden returning to Houston Rockets this summer intensifying
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texas Tech continues late-season surge with win at Oklahoma
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
New York Knicks reportedly could sell a portion of team to unexpected buyer
New York City, NY2 days ago
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin to play vs. Ducks; Mantha placed on IR
Anaheim, CA6 hours ago
Report: Hawks begin formal discussions with Quin Snyder
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks fired Nate McMillan, but the owner’s kid is real reason for team’s dysfunction
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Ducks F Adam Henrique week-to-week with LBI
Anaheim, CA4 hours ago
Blackhawks rally from 3-0 deficit to defeat Stars
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
NFL draft insider expects Chicago Bears to trade top pick, reveals preferred drafting range
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers had specific fear about Kevin Love that led to 5-time All-Stars buyout
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Quin Snyder favored to be Hawks’ next coach
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Flyers forward Travis Konecny ruled out vs. Oilers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott ‘has very little left,’ could be looking at league minimum contract
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Improving Red Wings to test mettle vs. Rangers
Detroit, MI1 day ago
NFL insider raises possibility of Minnesota Vikings signing Kirk Cousins to contract extension
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Bruins open final road trip of month vs. Kraken
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
New York Rangers making Patrick Kane trade reportedly still in play before NHL trade deadline
New York City, NY5 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers mock draft 2023
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Report: Chargers part with longtime head athletic trainer
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Can Indiana Pacers’ rookie Bennedict Mathurin be in line for two NBA awards?
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy