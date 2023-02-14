The Bachelor 2023 recap: Contenders, pretenders and power rankings after ep. 4

Week four of Zach Shallcross’s journey to find Forever Love hit the road, taking the ladies to the Bahamas for some fun in the sun. By fun, we of course mean ridiculous drama and a lot of pastel-toned clothes.

Cat got the one-on-one, and Zach took her on a pretty sweet boat date. There was swimming, kissing and SO MUCH sunscreen application.

The group date saw Zach and the ladies go to a beach-side party with conch fritters, lobsters, limbo and — you guessed it — drama. Kylee and Anastasia had some disagreements bubble over into the evening portion of the date, leading to

Brooklyn, our voice of reason from last week’s drama with Christina Mandrell, was rewarded with the second one-on-one date of the episode. After some ATV riding, Brooklyn shared her devastating history of escaping a domestic violence situation.

The cocktail party hadn’t even begun before Zach decided it was time to send Anastasia packing, and two more women — Genevie and Davia — went home.

Let’s get into the contenders, pretenders, those that have work to do and our Top Five.

Contenders

Cat – If the man you’re trying to date is in awe that you’d even consider him and says you’re a super model as he takes you out on a boat in the Bahamas, I think you’re in a pretty good spot.

Ariel – It has long been established in this here blog that a group date rose will make you a contender.

Brooklyn – It was immensely difficult to share her personal story, but Brooklyn is a clear front-runner. The two have chemistry, even if she fist-bumped him after a kiss.

Charity – Things just seem to be going really well for Charity, even without much one-on-one time this week. She got the first rose of the Rose Ceremony.

Work Left to Do

Zach’s flirting – I know it has to be hard to date on national television — lord knows it’s hard enough in just normal life — but oh Zach the flirting.

Jess’s body glitter – Don’t get me wrong. I LOVE Jess. She’s very sweet and super adorable. But for the Bahamas rose ceremony it looked like she fell into an arts and crafts table with the amount of glitter that covered her shoulders and head.

Pretenders

Anastasia – If someone says “I’m not trying to fight you” in the context of pulling the Bachelor away to chat, normal reaction would be to understand that it’s in a verbal “don’t want to go back and forth with you” kind of way. Not for Anastasia! She proceeded to tell everyone on the group date that … Kylee wanted to physically fight her? Girl, no. Then everyone said she was there for Instagram followers. Not good! Anastasia didn’t even make it to the cocktail party before Zach sent her home.

Kylee – She’s the one that seemed to be at the center of the Anastasia drama, and you never want to be in that position. Kylee got so worked up after not getting time with Zach at the cocktail party that she didn’t want to stay. She did stay and got the last rose of the night.

Power Rankings

5. Kaity

4. Cat

3. Charity

2. Ariel

1. Brooklyn