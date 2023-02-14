Open in App
NBA 2K23: The best MyPlayer Builds to take you to the top

By Ryan WoodrowGLHF,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpD6w_0kmz0u9X00

When you’re faced with the character creator in NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer mode, it can be daunting to create something with no idea where to start. No matter what type of player it is you’re trying to create, there’s a steep learning curve for creating the right kind of player, and if you’re out to earn all the badges you can for your player, you should be going in with a plan.

That’s where we come in. We’ve put together a bunch of different archetypes for you to follow to create the perfect player for you. Our builds and stat allocations will set you up with the biggest potential to come flying out of the gate, whether you’re focusing on the league or on the PvP court.

Point Guard – Dining 3pt Shooter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqZvR_0kmz0u9X00

The rationale behind this build is nice and simple: it’s a big dude with a massive wingspan. This focuses heavily on offense to create a PG that can shoot 3-point shots as well as he can dunk. It’s a popular build though, so expect to be faced with it regularly.

Height: 6”8

Weight: 180lbs

Wingspan: 6”11

Build order:

  • Driving dunk: 93
  • Three-point shot: 92
  • Ball handle: 85
  • Pass accuracy: 86
  • Perimeter defense: 81
  • Steal: 78
  • Speed: 80
  • Acceleration: 82
  • Vertical: 82
  • Stamina: 95

Primary takeover: limitless range

Secondary takeover: team ratings boost

Badges:

  • Finishing: 12
  • Shooting: 24
  • Playmaking: 23
  • Def/Reb: 8

Shooting Guard – Inside-Out Shot Creator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWNa8_0kmz0u9X00

So here’s the thing. An SG that’s an inch shorter than a PG may sound weird, but given how prevalent the above build is in PvP, you’ll need to outmaneuver them if you want to finish with an SG. Layups and dunks are your friends here, with more of a focus on agility so you can go uncontested more often.

Height: 6”7

Weight: 200lbs

Wingspan: 6”10

Build order:

  • Driving Layup: 76
  • Driving Dunk: 86
  • Standing Dunk: 87
  • Mid-Range Shot: 78
  • Three-Point Shot: 92
  • Pass Accuracy: 80
  • Ball Handle: 90
  • Speed With Ball: 84
  • Perimeter Defense: 70
  • Steal: 71
  • Speed: 87
  • Acceleration: 81
  • Strength: 25
  • Vertical: 75
  • Stamina: 85

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Badges:

  • Finishing: 15
  • Shooting: 23
  • Playmaking: 23
  • Def/Reb: 7

Small Forward – Inside-Out Point Forward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mBcK_0kmz0u9X00

LeBron James is the basis for this build. It’s not a one-to-one copy – a 7’’6 wingspan is a little outside of LeBron’s reach – but you’ll be able to play like him with this build. It has his strength, speed, playmaking, and posterizer dunks that make LeBron what he is. Not to mention the blocking potential on display here.

Height: 6”8

Weight: 236lbs

Wingspan: 7”6

Build order:

  • Speed: 82
  • Acceleration: 74
  • Strength: 89
  • Vertical: 82
  • Ball handle: 89
  • Speed with ball: 77
  • Pass accuracy: 82
  • Driving dunk: 93
  • Driving layup: 80
  • Close shot: 85
  • Standing dunk: 77
  • Three-point shot: 84
  • Midrange shot: 79
  • Perimeter defense: 70
  • Steal: 58
  • Block: 47

Primary takeover: finishing moves

Secondary takeover: team takeover boost

Badges:

  • Finishing: 21
  • Shooting: 21
  • Playmaking: 23
  • Def/Reb: 3

Power Forward – 2-Way Stretch Glass Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvPlR_0kmz0u9X00

If you ever needed a clearer example of how far the NBA 2K23 meta strays from the real game, here we are recommending that you PF should be taller than your PG. We’re focusing on defense here looking for endless rebounds, blocking as many shots as you can manage. You’ll have access to a good three-point shot though so you can start building your offense too.

Height: 6”9

Weight: 239lbs

Wingspan: 7”7

Build order:

  • Speed: 79
  • Acceleration: 73
  • Strength: 90
  • Vertical: 85
  • Stamina: 95
  • Perimeter defense: 86
  • Steal: 90
  • Block: 99
  • Defensive rebound: 99
  • Offensive rebound: 76
  • Pass accuracy: 75
  • Three-point shot: 82
  • Mid-range shot: 69
  • Driving dunk: 84
  • Driving layup: 65

Primary takeover: paint intimidation

Secondary takeover: limitless range

Badges:

  • Finishing: 8
  • Shooting: 16
  • Playmaking: 6
  • Def/Reb: 30

Center – 2-Way Inside-The-Arc Scorer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EdDf_0kmz0u9X00

A lot of builds for Centers will tell you to park it around the 6’’9 range, but in this meta, where most players are around the 6’’8 mark, you’ll want to go taller for a proper height advantage. It gives you good defensive opportunities even with a lower speed stat, and virtually unstoppable dunks and layups.

Height: 7”0

Weight: 251lbs

Wingspan: 7”10

Build order:

  • Close Shot: 73
  • Driving Layup: 71
  • Driving Dunk: 85
  • Standing Dunk: 93
  • Mid-Range Shot: 80
  • Three-Point Shot: 79
  • Pass Accuracy: 71
  • Interior Defense: 88
  • Perimeter Defense: 85
  • Steal: 70
  • Block: 88
  • Offensive Rebound: 85
  • Defensive Rebound: 90
  • Speed: 70
  • Acceleration: 61
  • Strength: 85
  • Vertical: 83
  • Stamina: 87

Badges:

  • Finishing: 18
  • Shooting: 20
  • Playmaking: 9
  • Def/Reb: 25

Written by Phil Iwaniuk and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

