Kansas City, MO
Nate Burleson incredibly predicted the exact Super Bowl 57 score and winner

By Cory Woodroof,

9 days ago
Predicting any NFL game is always a crapshoot, no matter who tells you they snagged a game script before it happened.

Former NFL receiver turned commentator Nate Burleson took a chance at predicting the Super Bowl 57 score ahead of kickoff, and he just so happened to hit the bullseye with his prediction.

Burleson pushed all his chips in on Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to coach his best game yet and for the Chiefs to topple the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Well, that’s about exactly what happened on Sunday night, although some Reid fans might point to other games of his as all-time performances. None of those games featured a special play called “corn dog,” though.

The Eagles were a popular pick ahead of the big game, but Burleson knew better.

He’s been one of the smartest NFL voices on television since he left his playing days behind, and he’d know as well as anyone how a game like this might play out.

Congrats to Burleson on a phenomenal prediction, and be sure to call us if you have any insights on any other sporting events this year.

