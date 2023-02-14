Nate Burleson incredibly predicted the exact Super Bowl 57 score and winner
By Cory Woodroof,
9 days ago
Predicting any NFL game is always a crapshoot, no matter who tells you they snagged a game script before it happened.
Former NFL receiver turned commentator Nate Burleson took a chance at predicting the Super Bowl 57 score ahead of kickoff, and he just so happened to hit the bullseye with his prediction.
Burleson pushed all his chips in on Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to coach his best game yet and for the Chiefs to topple the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.
Well, that’s about exactly what happened on Sunday night, although some Reid fans might point to other games of his as all-time performances. None of those games featured a special play called “corn dog,” though.
