Fortnite v23.40 patch notes: update brings a free skin

Fortnite’s servers are back up and running with game version 23.40, which brought some very interesting new mechanics into the game, combining the powers of the battle royale game with those of GTA. Players can now pull off heists to earn cosmetic items, but this will make them a target in the newly introduced GTA-style heat system. Epic Games also added some new toys into the mix. Here are the most important changes in the Fortnite v.23.40 patch notes.

Fortnite v23.40 update: Most Wanted

The ongoing season has been light on the plot side of things so far. Fortnite Most Wanted finally adds some drama to the island, as a new organization known as the “Cold Blooded” syndicate has taken over and has locked away some cool loot in vaults around the map. Players have to hunt down the NPC bosses, obtain their Vault Keycards, and pull off heists to steal the loot.

Fortnite v23.40 update: Exotic weapons

Speaking of the loot hidden away in those vaults, this new roster of exotic weapons, which are highly powerful versions of standard gear, will be available for stealing:

Heisted Breacher Shotgun – deals increased damage to walls and objects.

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle – has explosive ammo.

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun – move speed and fire rate increase as you deal damage.

Heisted Run N Gun SMG – infuses you with the Slap status and self-reloads as you sprint.

– infuses you with the Slap status and self-reloads as you sprint. Heisted Blink Mag SMG – gives the Zero Point Dash ability after reloading.

Fortnite v23.40 update: Free skin

Most Wanted quests, which involve performing heists, killing bosses, and using the weapons stashed away in vaults, are also part of the update.

Completing enough of them raises players’ “Infamy”, letting them claim additional cosmetic rewards, including a new Fortnite skin.

Some of the rewards on offer are:

Cash Stash back bling

The Vault Guardian pickaxe

Gold Blooded Ace skin

Fortnite v23.40 update: Heat levels

As players eliminate their opponents and steal from vaults their heat level will increase. This makes them become visible on the minimap to nearby players, while NPC members of Cold Blooded turn hostile to them.

There are some advantages to this, however. Players with a high heat level gain movement speed, health regeneration, and shield regeneration.

Fortnite v23.40 update: Reality Augments

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduced Reality Augments as a big new feature. These let players add modifiers to their character during a match. Four new Augments have been added in the latest update:

Exotic Grab Bag – receive a random Heisted Exotic weapon.

Sniper Surplus – your Sniper Rifles have one extra ammo in their magazine.

Keymaster – grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests.

– grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests. Last Shot – the last two bullets of your Pistol’s magazine deal bonus damage.

