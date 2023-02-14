Documentary on Arizona UFO event screening March 19

Celebrate the 26th anniversary of the historic and still unexplained 1997 Arizona mass UFO event at the annual community screening of the internationally award-winning “Phoenix Lights Documentary.”

The screening is 1–5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the Scottsdale Harkins Shea 14 Cinema, 7354 E. Shea Blvd.

After the screening of the documentary there will be special guest speakers from Arizona Navajo Rangers, virtual interviews with 1997 Phoenix Lights witnesses Alice Cooper and Kurt Russell and an exclusive reveal into the Phoenix Lights study results, as well as a Q & A hosted by Rebecca Hardcastle Wright and book signings by Travis Walton and Lynne Kitei.

Reserve seats at https://www.harkins.com/movies/the-phoenix-lights/2023-03-19 (Click 1 p.m.).

See details and the movie trailer at the Phoenix Lights Network Website, http://www.thephoenixlights.net/.