Open in App
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6zsM_0kmyyTug00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

‘Ed has bowled here forever:’ 103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri AG issues ultimatum to Gardner: Resign or be removed from office
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO3 hours ago
Director, mother discuss docuseries about Morgan Nick case
Alma, AR20 hours ago
One person dies in Pocola shooting
Pocola, OK2 days ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation to receive grant award
Fort Smith, AR5 hours ago
WATCH: Welch family discusses how ACNW impacted their lives
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
NTSB begins investigation into deadly Little Rock plane crash
Little Rock, AR1 hour ago
Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
BHM Special: Meet award-winning filmmaker, Mike Day
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
WATCH: Dave Van Horn and Tavian Josenberger recap 9-7 win over Grambling State
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Bomb threat at Virginia school days after ‘Satan Club’ begins
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Report: Reinstated Mulberry police officer from violent viral video won’t face charges
Mulberry, AR3 days ago
How your donations help benefit Arkansas Children’s Northwest
Springdale, AR9 hours ago
Orchid Show & Sale returning to Botanical Garden
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
NWA Black-owned cookie business felt support during pandemic
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Tyson Foods to acquire Williams Sausage Company
Springdale, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy