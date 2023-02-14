Luxury seaside flat in building shaped like the bow of a cruise liner goes on sale for £1.25million

A spectacular seaside apartment in a cruise-ship shaped building with an enormous 53ft-long balcony has gone on the market for £1.25million.

The impressive flat is comprised of two apartments joined together to create a unique luxury home overlooking the beach in Falmouth, Cornwall.

The Liner, which is shaped like the curved bow of a ship, has flats with incredible panoramic views of the coastline.

The new owners might even have celebrity neighbours as last year Robbie Williams was rumoured to have bought one of the penthouses.

The apartment is the only building with an enormous 53ft glass fronted, beach facing balcony.

The current owners bought the property off-plan from the developers and arranged to get two apartments knocked together.

It has 1,358 sq ft of living space with an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, as well as two bedrooms with en suites.

The property also has allocated parking for two cars and double surf or storage cages on the communal ground floor.

The Liner was built a few years ago on the site of the former Falmouth Beach Hotel and overlooks Gyllyngvase beach.

The development is well insulated between each of the floors, with underfloor heating throughout and a vented air recirculating system.

Tom Powell, from estate agent Lillicrap Chilcott, said: 'This apartment is quite literally the only one of its kind.

'The owners bought it off plan and concluded the one and two bedroom apartments were too small for what they wanted.

'They wanted something quite special and different so they agreed with the developer and their architects to get both and put them together to ultimately make a far better, more spacious living space with a broader view.

'The views are panoramic, from Pendennis Castle, taking in St Anthony's lighthouse, right across Falmouth Bay and all the way round to the Manacles off Lizard Point.

'Falmouth is a very desirable area. In most places in Cornwall you get either beaches or the sailing lifestyle but Falmouth has got both golden sandy beaches and that yachting lifestyle as well.

'It is a vibrant and busy town with lots going on all year-round including the Oyster Festival and Falmouth week.

'The apartment is very new still and very well kept. The specification from the original developer was far above what you would normally expect for a block of apartments.'