Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
WNCT

Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her

By Mychael Schnell,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403RsJ_0kmyyJKe00

Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came within half a percentage point of unseating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterm election, is launching a 2024 bid against the congresswoman.

Frisch — who is vying for the seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — rolled out his campaign on Tuesday and will hold an in-person launch event on Wednesday.

“November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign,” Frisch said in a statement.

Frisch drew widespread headlines in November for his unexpectedly close race against Boebert. At one point, Frisch — whose only electoral experience was serving on the Aspen City Council — led the incumbent by 64 votes .

Boebert, however, ultimately won reelection by 546 votes, a difference of .16 percentage points. The election went to an automatic recount — a Colorado requirement for races that come within half a percentage point — which confirmed Boebert’s win in the district.

Before the recount was final, however, Frisch conceded to Boebert after determining that his likelihood of changing enough votes was “very small.”

Frisch, who attended freshman orientation last year before his race was finalized, took aim at Boebert on Tuesday.

“Lauren Boebert is everything that’s wrong with Congress,” he said in his announcement video, zeroing in on her vote against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and her stance against abortion.

“She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that’s tearing our country apart,” he said. “I’ll put Colorado first — Colorado energy, Colorado water and Colorado jobs.”

In a statement to The Hill, Boebert’s spokesman touted the congresswoman’s legislative record and her efforts during last month’s House Speaker race.

Boebert was one of a handful of Republicans who withheld support from now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to push for rules changes that would empower individual members.

“The entire country watched as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert helped fearlessly lead the way in making historic improvements to how Congress operates,” Boebert spokesman Ben Stout said. “In just a matter of weeks since then, Congresswoman Boebert has cosponsored and helped pass 6 bills and authored 4 amendments, each one passing on the House floor with bipartisan support.”

“She looks forward to continuing to serve Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, regardless of whoever runs against her,” Stout added.

Frisch was bullish about his chances of overtaking Boebert in the 2024 cycle, noting that his campaign “only need[s] to change one vote in every precinct” to win.

“Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled-down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado,” Frisch said in a statement. “Out of all the extremists in congress, we’ve proven that Boebert is the only one who can be defeated.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buzz in the air: With unseasonably warm weather, bees could be swarming sooner
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Former host of ‘Reporter’s Notebook’ talks about time at WNCT
Greenville, NC4 hours ago
Winston-Salem man charged after man kidnapped, murdered, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
North Carolina man wins $110,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Circle K
Stanley, NC2 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
As murder investigation continues, Aulander residents come to grips with what happened
Aulander, NC3 hours ago
Man arrested for voyeurism after recording woman inside Goodwill dressing room, report shows
Charleston, SC2 days ago
New Bern police conducting death investigation after woman passes
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN9 hours ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Family pleads for help in hit-and-run death of Cleveland County woman
Boiling Springs, NC1 day ago
Meet Haji, the North Carolina Zoo’s newest lion
Asheboro, NC3 hours ago
Washington boy missing for 8 months found hundreds of miles away in Missouri
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
NC Zoo announces arrival of new male lion
Asheboro, NC3 hours ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in SC
Belton, SC8 hours ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS9 hours ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
9OYS Investigates: Pack of stray dogs in Kinston leave 15 pets dead, still on the loose
Kinston, NC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy