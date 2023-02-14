Cara Delevingne Talks About Foot Fansite Dedicated to Her ‘Long Toes’ in Cutout Dress & Gladiator Sandals on ‘James Corden’

Cara Delevingne appeared on an episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” joined by fellow actors Quinta Brunson and Ashton Kutcher. The actress, who is currently promoting her new docuseries “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” on Hulu and the second season of “Carnival Row” on Amazon Prime, shared a funny story about a fansite dedicated to her toes.

A fan created a page on Instagram called “ Cara’s long toes ” dedicated to Delevingne’s feet. “My toes are pretty amazing. They have different personalities, like, the second ones are the depressed ones,” she joked. “It’s just there, it’s alone, there’s a lot of gappage in between. But the ones in the end, they have fun! They bop to music,” the model commented, after revealing that she sent an x-ray of her foot to the page.

For her talk show appearance, Delevingne was outfitted in a black maxi dress featuring a mock neckline and a diamond-shaped cutout just below the bodice. The cutout was followed by a floor-sweeping skirt tailored with textural ruching detail.

As for her hair, the former Victoria’s Secret model wore her long blond hair slicked back and set in a deep part. On the accessories front, Delevingne opted for simple gold hoops attached to cross pendants which she paired alongside chunky gold rings.

On her feet, Delevingne stepped into tan strappy gladiator sandals . Situated with crisscrossing and winding thin straps and an open-toe silhouette, the footwear appeared to be a comfortable.

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei, and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose, and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

PHOTOS : Check out Cara Delevingne’s street style evolution.