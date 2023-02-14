Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date Released

It’s nearly time for AFC Richmond fans to believe once again.

It’s nearly time for fans of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to believe once again.

The renowned Apple TV+ series is officially returning for a third season on March 15, the streaming service announced on Tuesday . After the premiere, new episodes of show will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

The 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso will pick up following the events of Season 2, as Lasso—played by Jason Sudekis—attempts to lead his newly-promoted AFC Richmond club through the Premier League. Fan favorite characters like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) are all slated to return, alongside many other stars from the previous seasons.

In addition to the show revealing its rapidly approaching releasing date is a teaser trailer that laid the groundwork for what characters will be featured in the upcoming season.