Lavish Doghouse Designs Fit For Royalty

Every dog owner loves purchasing a new toy for their pet and watching them spin around in excitement. But what if we took our love for them further by building a beautiful doghouse? And not just any doghouse , but one with exciting features your pet will surely enjoy. Lately, we've witnessed the growing popularity of dog owners building their pets a personalized room in various spaces, such as underneath the staircase or in a closet. Although it may take a bit of work and DIY ingenuity, the outcome creates a design that is unique to their home. Let's face it, which one of us (or our dogs) wouldn't love a personalized, pet-friendly addition that showcases our favorite aesthetics while serving the needs of our canine best friend?

So, are you ready to design a space you and your pet will enjoy? We've fetched 15 examples for those in need of some inspiration, including outdoor options. These are excellent DIY projects that will have you gathering your tools and materials in no time.

A Luxurious Abode

This dog owner went all out by building his pup a little house in a spare closet. He used gray ledger stone that complimented the paint color of his home and installed a small sofa, fireplace, and television inside. Here, you can see that it can also be easily decorated for holidays.

Harry Potter Style

Sleeping in a little room under the staircase was an awful experience for Harry Potter , but that doesn't mean it won't serve as a cozy and luxurious arrangement for your dog. You can even introduce some miniature furniture, such as a bed and dresser, to provide comfort and hold plenty of dog toys and treats.

Under The Bed

Keep your dogs close by creating a space for them to relax underneath your bed. This design features a ramp for quick access to the owners, a storage unit for toys, and a built-in faucet for water breaks.

Simple Yet Cozy

In this example, homeowners employ an upstairs closet to create a simple yet cozy space for their dogs. All it took was laying down a faux rug with a few pillows and hanging some photos and lights for a charming effect.

Calm Hues

This under-the-stairs project introduces plenty of visual interest with bold wallpaper and dark blue paint to create a soothing space for their pet.

Dog Mansion

If there isn't enough space inside your home, or if you have multiple dogs, consider constructing a little doggy mansion. We adore the little bone-shaped puppy pool and tiny mailbox shown in this example.

Industrial Vibes

The design of this large outdoor doghouse screams industrial chic, from its metal bars to the subdued slate blue color. It's a perfect design scheme for those who incorporate industrial décor throughout the interior and exterior of their home.

Adorable Picket Fence

The doghouse pictured here is beautifully designed with bright colors, flowers, and an adorable picket fence. The pets have an indoor room to relax and space on the front patio to bask in the sun.

Stunningly Modern

This doghouse has various modern features, such as the slanted, black roof, wood paneling, lighting, and small, circular window. However, what truly makes this home luxurious is the heated flooring!

Heart Shaped Home

Show your dogs that you truly love them by building a heart-shaped doghouse. This earthy, clay design emits a relaxing bohemian vibe, and your pets are sure to enjoy the small staircase and front porch.

Snow White's Retreat

The design of this doghouse features a little Disney magic! The overall style is bright and cheerful, from the arched roof to the faux mushrooms and round door. It also employs natural textures like stone and wood, with leafy plants draped across the roof.

Twinning

If you love the design of your home, why not replicate it for your dog? Here, a beautiful job is done of installing windows and pointed roofing to create the look of an actual residence. Inside, you're greeted with luxurious details such as a crystal chandelier, faux marble flooring, and a double, symmetrical staircase.

