Open in App
FOX8 News

‘Life was like a box of chocolates.’ It sells for $25,000 at an auction?

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaBi8_0kmytsFS00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High schooler has legs amputated after being hit by car at volleyball tournament in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
‘Burn after reading’: What we know about the letter written by Brian Laundrie’s mom
Venice, FL1 day ago
Washington boy missing for 8 months found hundreds of miles away in Missouri
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
South Carolina man arrested for voyeurism after recording woman inside Goodwill dressing room, report shows
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Meet Haji, the North Carolina Zoo’s newest lion
Asheboro, NC6 hours ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Triad family shares story of friendship with Jimmy Carter
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
With unseasonably warm weather, bees could be swarming sooner
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
Allergic to the sun: Virginia family raises awareness on daughter’s rare condition
Roanoke, VA5 hours ago
Family pleads for help in hit-and-run death of North Carolina woman
Boiling Springs, NC1 day ago
‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Woman must give birth despite baby having little chance of survival
Lakeland, FL8 hours ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO6 hours ago
Mom charged in death of missing teen daughter, North Carolina police say
Roanoke Rapids, NC1 day ago
Valentine’s Day porch pirate left box of chocolates at scene after home theft, North Carolina police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
North Carolina man takes own life after hours-long standoff, police say
Cary, NC14 hours ago
Woman charged in disruption that diverted flight to RDU
Raleigh, NC7 hours ago
WATCH: Thieves break into Lexington car dealership, make off with several cars
Lexington, NC1 day ago
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old North Carolina girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
North Carolina man wins $110,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Circle K
Stanley, NC2 days ago
Zack’s Hot Dogs in Burlington to shut down Holly Hill Mall restaurant
Burlington, NC8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy