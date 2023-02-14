This Valentine's Day, beware of costly romance scams

When it comes to love, it’s easy to ignore warning signs and bad actors. But experts say to beware: Just last week, the Federal Trade Commission issued warnings about the rise in sextortion scams. Plus, it’s reported that romance scams cost roughly 70,000 Americans an estimated $1.3 billion in 2022.

These romance scams often affect people who think they’d never fall for such a thing, according to experts. Chris Thetford, vice president of the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis, told KMOX how even those who think of themselves as savvy enough to evade scams can fall victim when love is involved.

“People meet somebody online on a dating site, and they begin engaging in conversation and going back and forth. And it feels natural, when all of a sudden there becomes a request for some sort of money donation,” Thetford said. “They might say that they've got a family medical crisis, or they've got an education crisis, or they can't pay their rent, or they can't whatever, but it's after they've established that emotional bond with you, so that you're more likely to help them out of whatever their financial crisis is.”

Sextortion can be even riskier, where the scammer might ask for a photo and then hold it over your head until you fork over some cash.

“You need to understand when you're dealing in this online world that you never completely, totally 100% know who you're dealing with,” Thetford said. “And if you're going to send out personal information like that, you need to put yourself in a position where you're very, very comfortable with who you are sharing that with, so that you don't open yourself up to that kind of stuff.”

He added that people can sometimes lose tens of thousands of dollars in romance scams or sextortion cases, and that it’s often hard for law enforcement to get involved.

So what should you watch out for? Thetford says if things are going well and all of a sudden there’s a need for some bailout — and the person is asking for money in a way that’s difficult to trace, like a wire transfer or gift cards — it could be a hint that there’s something more at play.

“Nobody wants to be alone on Valentine's Day, but nobody wants to have their bank account drained either,” he said.

