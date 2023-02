The Minnesota State Fair has announced their second act scheduled to play the Grandstand at this year's Great Minnesota Get Together.

The Chicks, with special guest Wild Rivers, will appear Friday, August 25th at 7pm. Tickets start at $77 dollars and will be on sale this Friday through Etix.

Last week, the fair announced that Duran Duran will perform on Thursday, August 31st at the Grandstand. Tickets for that show go on sale this Thursday.