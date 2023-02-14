Open in App
Key West, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Business Owner Arrested for Fatally Shooting Man Urinating on His Building

By Rob Garguilo,

9 days ago
Key West, FL - A Florida business owner has been arrested for shooting and killing a man who he caught urinating on the side of his business.

Lloyd Preston Brewer III, a business owner in Key West, was arrested on Monday for shooting and killing 21-year-old Garrett Hughes who was urinating on the side of Brewer's building.

Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward says surveillance video showed Brewer getting out of his car to confront Hughes, who was shirtless and unarmed while urinating on the business.

Ward tells Local 10 News “Hughes is kind of stumbling around and Brewer pulls up his shirt, pulls out a gun and pumps a shot into his stomach."

Ward says Brewer then called 911 to report that he shot Hughes in self-defense, “but the video doesn’t support that theory.”

Brewer was booked on a second-degree murder charge and a weapons charge.

