Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Still ‘Believe’ in Season Three Teaser

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are ready to hit the pitch for their toughest season yet, with Apple TV+ dropping a new teaser for Season Three of the hit series, premiering March 15.

The new clip doesn’t really give much away in terms of plot details, though it is a classic Ted Lasso shot of good vibes. Various characters are seen in the AFC Richmond locker room, doing a bit of art and crafts, with the results being an array of signs that all say “Believe.”

At the end of the clip, Ted ( Jason Sudeikis ) and Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk in and see the signs, with Ted quipping, “Well if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen.”

As for the actual Season Three storyline, the show will return with AFC Richmond back in the Premier League and doing their best to defy all odds and stave off another relegation. At the club, Roy Kent ( Brett Goldstein ) has been promoted to assistant coach after Nate (Nick Mohammed) joined the staff at West Ham United, which was purchased by Rupert (Anthony Head), AFC’s former owner and ex-husband of its current owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). And Ted, of course, has to deal with all of this while juggling an array of personal issues at home.

Ted Lasso has enjoyed two extremely successful and acclaimed seasons so far. The show’s not only won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series but both Sudeikis and Goldstein have won back-to-back Emmys for acting, while Waddingham has picked up an acting trophy as well.