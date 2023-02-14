Change location
See more from this location?
Parkland, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Five years after Parkland shooting, a school psychologist offers insights on helping students and teachers deal with grief
By Florida International University,9 days ago
By Florida International University,9 days ago
Philip J. Lazarus, Florida International University. Whenever a school shooting takes place, school officials often arrange for grief counseling services to be made available for...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0