Phillies Representatives Excited For Start Of WBC

The representatives the Philadelphia Phillies are sending to the World Baseball Classic are excited for the start of the tournament.

Eight Philadelphia Phillies will be participating in the World Baseball Classic next month.

Of those eight, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber will be representing Team USA.

Team USA’s first official workout will take place in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 7, and will be followed by two exhibition games against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. After playing four games in Arizona, Team USA will travel to Miami, if they advance to the quarterfinal round.

While this tournament can be viewed as an extra workload, the Phillies players competing for Team USA don’t look at it that way.

They’re excited.

“You’re playing playoff-type games before you even play your your first game of the regular season,” Schwarber said during media availability Monday. “These are going to be playoff-like at-bats. I think it can definitely be helpful.”

Realmuto echoed similar thoughts.

“Obviously those games in spring training can drag out a little bit,” Realmuto said. “So for us to be able to get away and still be getting ready for the season, but also go and play these games that means so much for us and for our countries, I think that was pretty appealing to a lot of guys.”

Garrett Stubbs will also play for Team Israel and Gregory Soto for the Dominican Republic.

Jose Alvarado and Ranger Suarez will pitch for Venezuela and Taijuan Walker will pitch for Team Mexico.

The WBC will be played from March 8-21 and will feature 20 teams. There are four pools which each include five teams.

