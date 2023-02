With the Vermont legislative session in full swing, VTDigger has launched its 2023 Vermont Legislative Guide . This resource has everything you need to follow the ins and outs of the session, whether you’re a #vtpoli newbie or an avid Statehouse watcher.

After record turnover, a whole new crop of legislators was sworn in for the first fully in-person session since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This year, politicians are taking up key issues such as establishing paid family and medical leave , protecting abortion providers , banning paramilitary camps like Slate Ridge , and many more.

Here’s what you can expect in our 2023 guide:

Head over to our 2023 Vermont Legislative Guide for the latest in state politics.

