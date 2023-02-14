Evenglow plans evolving for downtown campus

In 2022, more than 130 senior living communities in this country, in small communities like Pontiac, shut their doors, according to Kaiser Health News. These closures often resulted from the long-term ripple effects of the global pandemic, compounded by economic inflation.

But here at home, one senior living community has beaten the odds.

A key factor in the endurance of Evenglow Senior Living is the willingness of its Board of Trustees and administrators to adapt to changing circumstances.

A prime example: the decision to reevaluate plans for the redevelopment of Evenglow’s downtown campus.

“We want to find fresh, innovative solutions that will fill the needs — and the dreams — of Baby Boomers and anticipate those of future generations. We see how their views on aging have significantly evolved in just the last few years,” said MaLinda Hillman, chair of Evenglow’s Board of Trustees. “Toward that end, we are forming an advisory group to study a variety of new models for senior communities in areas comparable to Pontiac in size and geography.”

On Monday, Evenglow announced a modification of the third phase in its redevelopment plan, which originally included new independent living residences to replace the seven-story building at 215 E. Washington St.

Instead, this phase is now divided into two steps. The first is building the Link, which will connect to the Tjardes Health Center. This all-new one-story building will house a state-of-the-art therapy gym, modern kitchen facilities, activities room/chapel and a few offices.

As construction of the Link gets underway, the Tjardes Health Center will remain open, stressed Cindy Wegner, Evenglow president and CEO.

“All services and amenities will remain available for our residents and our Pontiac neighbors during this time,” Wenger said. “All current employees will retain their positions and responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the new construction, Evenglow residents who had been living downtown will soon relocate to a new three-story building on the same campus where the Inn at Evenglow for residents benefiting from memory care was completed in 2001. This second campus, at 1200 Evenglow Lane, is just a five-minute drive from the downtown campus.

“As soon as the State of Illinois completes its final inspection, we expect our current residents will move this spring to their new home. In fact, they already have selected their new apartments,” said Wegner.

“This is our 65th year as a faith-based, not-for-profit community,” Hillman added, “and our Board and staff members are committed to maintaining our legacy of excellence, in terms of care and services, that have contributed to Evenglow’s five-star reputation. This level of care is rooted in the work of our compassionate staff, and it has made it possible for our senior living community to thrive through many challenges over more than six decades.”

The ambitious redevelopment project, dubbed “Growing Evenglow,” was first unveiled in February 2020 to include the construction of new independent living residences as well as the razing of the outdated downtown residential tower.

The very next month, the global pandemic spread across the country, leading to a nationwide economic slowdown. Costs rose for goods and services in all industries, including senior living. Then, as the economy rebounded in 2022, inflation soared, raising interest rates as well.

“Prudent stewardship of our resources demanded that we consider how these factors affected our plans for redevelopment once the consequences of the pandemic became much clearer,” Hillman explained, while emphasizing that Evenglow remains financially healthy. “It is incumbent on our Board of Trustees to ensure not only the well-being of our current residents, but also the future of our community.”

The Board decided to reconsider how to sequence the third phase of Evenglow’s redevelopment and the shape the new independent living community would take.

“The future of senior living will almost certainly diverge from what is familiar to us, in terms of what people want when they consider senior communities,” Wegner said. “So we’re taking a hard but necessary look at what will best serve the people in our care and our long-term growth.”

Construction of the Link is expected to start as soon as all current residents have moved to their new home and the seven-story building is demolished starting in spring of 2023.