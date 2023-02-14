How to watch 1883 Season 1

IF you can't get enough of Yellowstone you'll love the prequel series 1883, following the origins of the Dutton family.

Here's everything you need to know, from where to watch to whether we can expect a second season.

1883 takes us back to Yellowstone's beginnings

Yellowstone is a massive hit for the Paramount network created by Taylor Sheridan, it follows the inter-generational drama of the Dutton family on their family ranch, and its spinoff series, 1883, is proving just as popular.

While the main series is set in the present day, 1883 takes us back to the beginnings of the Dutton family in the 1800s, tracing their journey from Texas to Montana to found the famous Yellowstone ranch.

Read on to learn where to watch the first season, who is cast, where to stream it and how many episodes there are.

To get up to speed with the new season, here is how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 if you still haven't and to catch up on seasons 1-4.

Where to watch 1883

While Yellowstone is available through a few streaming platforms, as it stands you only have one place to watch 1883.

The 1883 spinoff is made exclusively for Paramount+ as an original series, so you'll need to subscribe to watch.

For now, that is the only place fans can go tune in and we don't have a comment if it will branch out to other platforms in the near future.

How to watch 1883 on Paramount Plus in the US

The good news is you can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription and stream all episodes of 1883 Season 1 right now.

If you don't already have an account, subscriptions start at $4.99 but you can take advantage of the welcome offer and get seven days free (more than enough to binge-watch).

Who is in the 1883 cast?

The ancestral Dutton family comprises Tim McGraw (as James Dillard Dutton), the inspiration for Yellowstone and Faith Hill (as Margaret Dutton) James' wife.

Isabel May joins (as Elsa Dutton) alongside Audie Rick (as John Dutton Sr.) who we know as Kevin Costner's character's grandfather.

We also see Sam Elliott make join the cast (as Shea Brennan), the Dutton's guide west, and LaMonica Garrett (as Thomas).

How many episodes in 1883 are there?

The first season of 1883 aired from December 19, 2021 - February 27, 2022, on Paramount+, with a 10-episode run.

So you'll be able to watch the whole first season from start to finish, here is the episode guide:

Episode 1: 1883

Episode 2: Behind Us, a Cliff

Episode 3: River

Episode 4: The Crossing

Episode 5: The Fangs of Freedom

Episode 6: Boring the Devil

Episode 7: Lightning Yellow Hair

Episode 8: The Weep of Surrender

Episode 9: Racing Clouds

Episode 10: This Is Not Your Heaven

Will there be a Season 2 of 1883?

Yes (sort of), there will be another instalment of the 1883 universe, but it is not a straightforward follow-up to Season 1.

The new episodes will be titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and will chronicle the life of the Bass Reeves the first Black US Marshall west of Mississippi, and will be played by David Oyelowo.

It does not directly fit into the closed-ended story of 1883 but will be part of the same Yellowstone universe.

Where was 1883 filmed?

1883 was primarily filmed in Fort Worth Texas back in September 2021, with some scenes also filmed in Montana, the home of Yellowstone.

While Yellowstone is born out of the Dutton's ranch in Montana, 1883 sees more of the Dutton's history migrating from Texas. The spinoff to 1883, Bass Reeves, also has some scenes shot in Cowtown, Texas.