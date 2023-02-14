15-year-old girl critical after being struck by truck on the way to school in Davenport

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a box truck as she crossed the street in front of Davenport School for the Arts early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the accident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at County Road 547 and Sophie Lane, near the entrance to the Legacy Landings subdivision, directly across the street from the school. County Road 547 is also known as Lee Jackson Highway.

The Sheriff's Office said the girls was walking with other teenagers, who crossed CR 547 in a marked crosswalk from the east side of the road, where the subdivision is, to the west side, where the school is. The Sheriff's Office said there are no traffic lights at the intersection, but northbound traffic on CR 547 was stopped and there was no traffic in the southbound lane when the students crossed.

Waiting for bus13-year-old dies in Lake Wales after being struck by a vehicle

DixielandSouth Florida Avenue crash turns fatal

The 15-year-old was the last person in the group, the Sheriff's Office said, citing witness statements. When she was in the crosswalk, a box truck traveling south struck the teen. The driver stopped and is cooperating with deputies, the news release said.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office said it will release more information later today as it becomes available.