Southern Miss, Mississippi State football to play home-and-home in 2030, 2031 seasons

Mississippi State football and Southern Miss will renew their in-state rivalry with a home-and-home series in the 2030 and 2031 seasons, according to a news release from USM. The teams will first battle in Hattiesburg, then return to Starkville.

The new series is in addition to an already-scheduled home-and-home. Southern Miss plays in Starkville in the 2023 season before Mississippi State heads to Hattiesburg in 2025.

The Bulldogs are 15-14-1 in the all-time series against the Golden Eagles. MSU has won the last five, with the most recent matchup coming in 2019. The last time Mississippi State played in Hattiesburg was 2015.

Southern Miss also announced additional home-and-home series against South Florida and Jacksonville State. The Bulls will come to Hattiesburg in 2024 before the Golden Eagles head to Tampa in 2028.

USM will face Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama, in 2024 before the series returns to Hattiesburg in 2025. The Gamecocks move into FBS and Conference USA starting this fall.

Southern Miss also added a pair of home games against Alcorn State starting this season. The other matchup will be in 2026.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.