Victorville sheriff's deputy uses NARCAN on woman who overdosed

Sheriff’s officials reported that a deputy administered NARCAN to save the life of a 58-year-old woman who had overdosed and stopped breathing near downtown Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station said that at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Moorman responded to an overdose of a female who was no longer breathing in the 15000 block of Seventh Street.

Upon arrival. Moorman performed life-saving measures on the woman, including administering NARCAN. The victim regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The condition of the woman on Monday is unknown.

NARCAN approved

In May 2022, the SBC Sheriff's Department approved NARCAN for field use. It was implemented for field use in late 2022 following extensive training.

The brand NARCAN, or naloxone, is an opioid antagonist. It attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.

Approval of NARCAN came through a collaborative effort with the California Department of Public Health's Naloxone Grant Program, the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency, and the SBC Board of Supervisors.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.