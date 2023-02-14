Uniswap Just Made a Big Move, and Investors Are Taking Notice

With the recent surge in the cryptocurrency market, investors and traders alike have been tracking some of the biggest movers. One such crypto I'd put in the "big movers" bucket of late is Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) , the world's leading decentralized crypto exchange. This project has seen incredible growth in 2023, surging more than 25% on a year-to-date basis as of Feb. 13.

This surge may be partly attributable to news that Uniswap is switching to Binance's BNB Chain, in an effort to grow its user base and reach more customers.

Let's dive into what this news means for investors, and why Uniswap may be a project to consider amid this momentum-driven rally right now.

What's all the fuss about?

Uniswap's upcoming shift for its V3 protocol to BNB Chain is one that's seriously big news. Initially launched as a project aimed at introducing automated market maker technology to the Ethereum blockchain, this switch is one that appears to signal Binance's dominance in the crypto space in terms of having a dedicated blockchain focused on low-fee trading for exchanges.

A recent poll conducted by OxPlasma labs suggests that there's wide-ranging support for this move. An estimated 80% of votes were cast in favor of the proposal, representing roughly 20 million tokens. That should be enough to ensure this proposal's success, making this shift toward BNB Chain an all-but-done deal.

The goal of this strategic technological move for the Uniswap team appears to be centered around the idea that gaining access to BNB Chain's massive DeFi market potential allows Uniswap to disproportionately benefit from the network effects created as a result of being part of a much larger ecosystem. This could lead to further gains for Uniswap, which is already up significantly this year.

What makes Uniswap unique

There are plenty of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges out there. Indeed, in many respects, Uniswap is only one option for traders to buy and sell digital currencies in this market. And with centralized exchange Binance dominating the market, one might wonder why Uniswap matters in the grand scheme of things.

After all, like many industries, a number of crypto experts believe that at the end of the day, a few massive centralized players will dominate this industry. Thus, Uniswap's move to BNB Chain could indicate that the market may already be cornered, and Uniswap is simply going with the flow when it comes to where the trading volume is right now.

That said, Uniswap's automated liquidity protocol, which allows users to pool their funds to execute all trades on the platform, is compelling. This system allows buyers and sellers to complete transactions without waiting for a counterpart.

Additionally, Uniswap operates through two types of contracts: factory and exchange contracts. The factory contract adds new tokens to the exchange, while the exchange contract facilitates coin trading. This allows for many of the same centralized services that take place on Binance or Coinbase to occur solely on the decentralized blockchain -- something many investors prefer.

Where's Uniswap headed from here?

When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, Uniswap is one of the potential winners I think is worth considering right now. By leveraging the growth potential its newfound link to BNB Chain affords, I think Uniswap's growth prospects have improved considerably. Additionally, the ability for Uniswap to potentially capitalize on lower trading fees should provide a boost to volumes over time.

Thus, for investors looking for a high-growth project to consider with significant catalysts right now, Uniswap is an intriguing token to watch right now.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Ethereum, and Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .