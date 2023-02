9to5Mac

Geekbench 6 debuts on macOS and iOS with updated ‘true-to-life’ tests By Ben Schoon, 9 days ago

By Ben Schoon, 9 days ago

Geekbench is getting its latest major revision, with Geekbench 6 available today for iOS, macOS, and other platforms. Geekbench 6 is the latest major update ...