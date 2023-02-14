Ravens officially claim CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson’s cousin

With Super Bowl LVII complete, four NFL waiver claims from earlier this winter officially went through Monday, including cornerback Trayvon Mullen joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Mullen, most recently of the Dallas Cowboys, is a cousin of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A second-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019, Mullen has played in 46 games over four seasons, but just 14 in the past two seasons with the Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Cowboys.

Multiple injuries limited him to five games in 2021, and he was traded to Arizona ahead of the 2022 season. The Cardinals waived Mullen on Dec. 13 and Dallas claimed him off waivers the next day. He played in just one game for the Cowboys, making three tackles.

Mullen has four career interceptions, 29 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Also made official Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed defensive back Chris Lammons from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts claimed center Dakoda Shepley from Dallas and the New York Jets claimed nose tackle Isaiah Mack from the Seattle Seahawks

. Lammons appeared in 16 regular-season games and the AFC divisional-round game for the Chiefs this past season, but he was waived after that first playoff victory and snapped up by the Chiefs' budding rivals in Cincinnati.

He has one career interception in 42 games for the Miami Dolphins (2019) and the Chiefs (2020-22). Shepley has appeared in 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers (2020), Seattle (2021) and Dallas (2022).

Mack has 2.5 sacks in 25 career games since 2019, but he saw action in just four games over the past two seasons for the Ravens. The Seahawks claimed him off waivers on Dec. 27 but waived him on Jan. 13, leading him to the Jets. --Field Level Media