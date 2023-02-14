Open in App
Tubi’s Super Bowl Commercial Had Viewers Freaking Out

By Alex Weber,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfLlf_0kmyeDtS00
(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What’s the ultimate goal of a commercial? To grab that audience’s attention, right? To leave a lasting impression of your brand on the brains of millions of Americans. No better forum for such advertisement exists than the Super Bowl — and one ad in particular stole the show this year.

Tubi fooled roughly 100 million people with this 15-second bit, where, in the middle of a commercial break, the ad starts with a fake intro back into the game with announcers Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt. After a few seconds, the commercial cuts away to a home screen and then pulls up Tubi. Anyone who owns a television assumed that the actual coverage had come back and somebody in their Super Bowl party had accidentally changed the channel.

So here was the commercial that nearly started a brawl in households and bars across America:

https://youtu.be/73p4lL1iq7w

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tubi Interface Interruption | Super Bowl (https://youtu.be/73p4lL1iq7w)

The reactions across social media were quite hilarious. In the below tweets you can see several home videos which captured the freak-outs which ensued the Tubi ad:

Home videos capture viewers freak out over Tubi commercial

Haha, that one Chiefs fan in the Kelce jersey was ready to flip the house upside down. “Everybody get up!” he commanded the entire room — even the dog! It’s understandable. Some NFL fans — definitely not Chiefs fans — wait their whole lives to see their team play in the Super Bowl. So the idea of missing even a few seconds of action due to some remote malfunction or channel-changer is horrifying.

Other folks went to Twitter to share the feelings they had when the Tubi commercial fooled them. Joe Santagato wrote: “That Tubi commercial came on and I yelled at every single person in this room.”

Another user, named Corn, said: “that tubi commercial had me thinking my TV got hacked.” Well, it sort of did, by a foolhardy advertiser trying to jar you out of your game-watching trance.

Lastly, one account tweeted the next morning: “Good morning to everyone that survived that tubi commercial without blaming their kids.” Or vice versa…because surely there were plenty of kids who blamed their parents for improperly operating the remote.

One fact is clear: Tubi won the day.

