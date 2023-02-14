From Gerard Piqué to Demi Lovato: Five celebrities that will spend Valentine’s Day in a new relationship

Some celebrities are always willing to give love one more chance after a failed relationship. Some of them wait years before dating someone, and some others —not so much! Still, being happy with the right person matters at the end of the day.

In 2022, a few A-listers surprised the world with new love interests; most of the unions were controversial for their age gap, and others because their fans were still dreaming about reconciliation with their exes.

No matter the circumstances, these famous faces have found love in another place and, for the first time, will celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti In January 2023, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti made it Instagram official , two weeks after Shakira broke the internet with her song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The retired soccer player responded to the haters by sharing a selfie taken by the 23-year-old, letting the picture speak for itself without a caption.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating in 2022, and confirmed their relationship sending a message to their haters during Halloween, as their age gap has been a topic of conversation online. The pair went viral for their costumes , with the 20-year-old singer wearing a baby costume, and the 31-year-old frontman of The Neighbourhood dressing up as an elderly man.

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul The Argentine singer and the albiceleste midfielder began dating in April 2022. In an interview with Infobae , Stoessel spoke about her relationship with De Paul and why the two work together so well. “What I fell in love with Rodri was his way of seeing life and the way in which he doesn’t care about things that aren’t important,” she said. “I also fell in love with the way he loves his family, his kids, his lifelong friends. He is a very calm guy. I always go to the dark side and he shows me the other side, which is amazing and lifts me up and makes me smile constantly.”

Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards In late 2022, the 76-year-old music legend was spotted holding hands with the 36-year-old music executive, while entering a restaurant in Los Angeles. Cher and Alexander decided to have dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood, and at one point he was seen kissing her hand in a delicate manner. Cher explained that they realized they had a connection after an encounter at Paris Fashion Week , and have since been spotted going on romantic dates in Los Angeles.