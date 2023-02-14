Change location
See more from this location?
Cape Coral, FL
YAHOO!
Cape Coral man accused of posing as police officer, initiating traffic stop, CCPD says
By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,9 days ago
By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,9 days ago
A Cape Coral man faces multiple charges after police say he impersonated officers, pulling another driver over after activating his emergency lights. Alan Jay Young,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0