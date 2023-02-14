The hidden meaning in Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring

The Chiefs might’ve defeated the Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl 2023, but Rihanna was the night’s real winner .

As such, the pregnant Bad Gal received her very own championship ring in honor of her internet-breaking halftime show performance at the big game, courtesy of one of her go-to jewelers, Briony Raymond .

Shining bright with 5 carats of round brilliant diamonds hand-rendered in platinum with black enamel detailing, the bauble bears Rihanna’s monogram — “RFR,” for Robyn Rihanna Fenty — as well as an extra-special touch: the coordinates for her native Barbados.

The sparkling style can be seen in Instagram snaps of the “We Found Love” chart-topper posing with Karol G on Sunday.

“[Rihanna] made the ultimate power play finishing the night wearing the style of ring traditionally reserved for Super Bowl titleholders,” Briony Raymond shared with Page Six Style in a statement.

“In wearing the ring, she celebrates her own victory and her heritage.”

The 34-year-old Grammy winner — who rocked more than $1.2 million in jewelry during her halftime performance — often opts for Biony Raymond bling to mark meaningful moments.

Last year, she debuted a gold cuff bracelet from the jeweler studded with diamonds and stamps with her own zodiac sign (Pisces) and that of partner A$AP Rocky (Libra).

She’s also often seen sporting the company’s Old Euro Diamond Sloan Solitaire Ring , featuring an antique-cut round diamond set in an 18-karat yellow gold bezel; she had it on her hand when she revealed she and Rocky, 34, were expecting their first child in January 2022, and even briefly sparked engagement rumors when she wore it on that finger several months later.

The cost of the sparkler? A staggering $500,000.

Rihanna wore her favorite Briony Raymond diamond ring for her pregnancy announcement shoot with A$AP Rocky in 2022. DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

“This old ring? You act like you ain’t never seen this ring,” Rihanna joked to paparazzi amid the speculation at the time.

Now she’s got a new one in the mix.