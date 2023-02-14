Open in App
Culver City, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Culver City approves camping ban, but questions remain

By Gene KangEllina Abovian,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wmag_0kmybQwc00

The Culver City Council has approved a ban on camping on city streets, though it won’t go into effect immediately, as some details need to be worked out.

The 3-2 vote on the camping ban follows the declaration of a local emergency concerning the homelessness crisis earlier this year.

City Councilman Dan O’Brien, who says the new law will effectively ban camping on sidewalks and streets, believes the way the unhoused are treated is inhumane. He also doesn’t believe Culver City has exactly the same issues as L.A.

“We don’t have the challenges that L.A. has. We do have a homeless crisis here,” said O’Brien.

Now officials are trying to find a way to clean up the streets without criminalizing those experiencing homelessness.

“Culver City has about 40,000 residents. Last year’s official Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority total homeless count of 350 individuals included 140 people sheltering on concrete, in tents and makeshift shelters,” O’Brien said.

One of those living on the street is Robert Butler, who is fighting fentanyl addiction.

“Just kind of waiting on a timeline on whether or not I can get into housing and get off the streets,” he told KTLA.

Butler said that having a place to safely lay his head would make a big difference.

“That tent right there, it doesn’t lock,” he added.

According to O’Brien, the homelessness crisis prompted some 1,200 emergency calls for help last year and that six unhoused people died on the streets.

The camping ban won’t go into effect until alternatives, such as Project Roomkey and housing at local motels, are made available by the city. In addition, there will be a designated camping site at the Virginia Parking Lot.

Councilman Freddy Puza voted against the ordinance, calling it a band-aid solution.

“The anti-camping ordinance doesn’t allocate additional funding for service, nor does it prioritize housing production. To be clear, we do not need an anti-camping ordinance to immediately start helping people,” he said.

Tonight, city leaders in Santa Monica are meeting to discuss a possible state of emergency on homelessness as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter shelters avaliable for L.A.’s homeless population as temperatures drop across Southern California
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Historic terminal at Long Beach Airport closes for yearlong renovation
Long Beach, CA18 hours ago
Fire destroys South Los Angeles furniture business
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Beverly Hills, CA4 hours ago
Several ways to prepare for the winter storm
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Husband of housekeeper charged in killing of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Victims of fatal collision between Metro Blue Line train and vehicle in South Los Angeles identified
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Compton high school closed again Wednesday after fire in cafeteria
Compton, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Public Library releases limited-edition library card honoring P-22
Los Angeles, CA37 minutes ago
Los Angeles County issues phase 2 mudflow alert for areas near Fish Fire burn scar
Duarte, CA19 hours ago
Here is where home prices have fallen the most in California
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
SigAlert issued after jackknifed big rig blocks lanes of 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
LAPD fatally shoots woman with BB gun in Westlake
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Smuggling boat washes ashore at Huntington Beach; several detained
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
2 dead, 3 injured after vehicle struck by train in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Pair of hikers rescued from Mt. Baldy
Mount Baldy, CA1 day ago
3 more arrests in shooting of teen outside Montclair mall
Montclair, CA2 days ago
LAPD seeks driver in Pico-Union hit-and-run
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
3 in custody after attempted robbery at Mission Hills 7-Eleven
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in 101 Freeway crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Inland Empire man struck Sheriff’s Department helicopter with laser, officials say
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Burglary and kidnapping suspect barricaded inside Santa Ana home: Police
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Large sports complex to open at Dignity Sports Park in Carson
Carson, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy