Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Suspects shoot at man in Challenger during Cordova pursuit

By Lawrencia Grose,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnQHM_0kmyaEdL00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot at multiple times after following two cars that sat outside of his home Tuesday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 9300 block of Grove Road a little after 4 a.m.

The victim told police that he heard a car outside his home and stepped outside to look. He said he saw two vehicles– a black Infiniti SUV and a black Dodge Challenger ScatPack.

The victim said he went back inside his home, and the two vehicles fled the scene, going westbound on Grove Road. MPD says the victim got into his 2017 Dodge Challenger and went looking for the suspects.

He saw the cars sitting at a stop sign on Grove Road at Berryhill Road and stopped about 30 feet behind them. The suspects drove off at a high rate of speed and began firing shots at the victim, police say.

Download the WREG App

The victim told Memphis Police that they fired about six shots, hitting his vehicle’s windshield once. The suspects continued southbound on Berryhill Road. The victim was injured, according to reports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Ballin: Live Lounge shooting was self-defense
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
MPD: Man uses AirTag to stalk ex, leaves roses on her car
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Security cameras are everywhere, so why didn’t Memphis police get this video?
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead, one injured in car accident in Cordova
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Chief Davis, MPD officers remember Geoffrey Redd as ‘family’
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Two shot, one dead in Hickory Hill shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Little girl a victim in Memphis triple shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian struck by car in northeast Memphis
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Man robs two businesses at gunpoint in one day
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Father threatens to beat up teachers at Westhaven Elementary
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Man admits to breaking into 5 houses in February
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman dragged out of vehicle during carjacking, suspect arrested
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Services set for fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd, pastor says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Juvenile, 2 others shot on Outland Road in Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man shot, killed in North Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Woman shot in southeast Memphis, car riddled with bullets
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man accused of Arkabutla, MS shootings denied bond
Arkabutla, MS3 hours ago
Woman charged after dog found with rotted legs, ribs showing
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Suspects in Whitehaven shooting appear in court
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office faces wrongful death lawsuit
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman accused of hitting, macing, running over boyfriend
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Man pulls sword on mom, 2-year-old
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Second man arrested, charged in Whitehaven shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man killed in Midtown shooting identified
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Neighbors say man fought burglar until police arrived
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Mom hopes for answers, police search for Altima after teen daughter’s death
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Juveniles driving up crime with car break-ins and theft, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Live Lounge shooting may have started with drive-by
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man charged with eating two bags of stolen chips
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy