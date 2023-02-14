Suspects shoot at man in Challenger during Cordova pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot at multiple times after following two cars that sat outside of his home Tuesday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 9300 block of Grove Road a little after 4 a.m.

The victim told police that he heard a car outside his home and stepped outside to look. He said he saw two vehicles– a black Infiniti SUV and a black Dodge Challenger ScatPack.

The victim said he went back inside his home, and the two vehicles fled the scene, going westbound on Grove Road. MPD says the victim got into his 2017 Dodge Challenger and went looking for the suspects.

He saw the cars sitting at a stop sign on Grove Road at Berryhill Road and stopped about 30 feet behind them. The suspects drove off at a high rate of speed and began firing shots at the victim, police say.

The victim told Memphis Police that they fired about six shots, hitting his vehicle’s windshield once. The suspects continued southbound on Berryhill Road. The victim was injured, according to reports.

