UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) –The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Gary Wayne Collinsworth Jr. Collinsworth is a 47-year-old white male, who stands at six feet and weighs 220 pounds. He is frequently seen around the West Monroe and Bawcomville areas.

Collinsworth is wanted by authorities for an outstanding felony warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. If you have any information on the location of Collinsworth, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.